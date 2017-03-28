Apple releases first iOS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2 betas

Apple has released the first beta versions of iOS 10.3.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2. These new versions follow one day after iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2, and watchOS 3.2 were officially released.

iOS 10.3.2 is currently only available in beta for registered developers. The public beta version of each update usually follows a few days after the developer version if not the same day. tvOS and watchOS are also available as beta updates, although public beta programs are not available.

Apple appears to be skipping beta versions of iOS 10.3.1 and watchOS 3.2.1 based on these beta version numbers. The version numbers also suggest we should only see under-the-hood bug fixes and security improvements in these releases when ready.

Apple’s iOS 10.3 release included Find My AirPods, a new APFS file system, CarPlay improvements, and much more. watchOS 3.2 brought Theater Mode, SiriKit, and new watch face colors. And tvOS 10.2 includes a new fast scrolling method.

Today’s beta versions are available as OTA updates for registered developers with the correct profile installed (you won’t see it if you removed the profile to update to update to iOS 10.3 for example).

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest releases.

iOS 10.3.2 beta release notes:

> Fixed in this Release SiriKit The new SiriKit car commands should now work as expected. Notes and Known Issues Managed and Shared Devices The ability to update devices from a remote server is in development and may not yet work as expected. openURL When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing. SOS SOS is only supported in India. WebKit Safari now supports the prefers-reduced-motion media query. This query allows a web developer to provide alternate page styles for users who are sensitive to large areas of motion. Users can change their preference for reduced motion in the Accessibility section of System Preferences. The iOS 10.3 update removes support for SHA-1 signed certificates used for Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Safari and WebKit that are issued from a root Certification Authority (CA) included in the operating system default trust store. All other TLS connections will continue to support SHA-1 signed certificates until late 2017. SHA-1 signed root CA certificates, enterprisedistributed SHA-1 certificates, and user-installed SHA-1 certificates are not affected by this change. For more information, see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT207459.