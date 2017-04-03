Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 with bug fixes & improved security for iPhone & iPad, incl. 32-bit devices
Apple has just begun rolling out iOS 10.3.1 for iPhones and iPads. Release notes for this particular update are light, only noting bug fixes and security improvements, but we’re seeing the returned ability for 32-bit devices to receive the update.
Today’s update follows Apple’s release of iOS 10.3.2 beta 1 last week for developers. As some readers had pointed out at the time, it appeared Apple had skipped 10.3.1 and went straight for 10.3.2. Apple’s developer site also lists 32-bit devices, like the iPhone 5 and 5c as available to receive today’s update as well.
iOS 10.3.1 includes a Wi-Fi vulnerability fix discovered by Google’s Project Zero:
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, iPod touch 6th generation and later
Impact: An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip
Description: A stack buffer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
CVE-2017-6975: Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero
If you discover any other changes, feel free to share with us in the comments below!
iOS 10.3 includes Find My AirPods, CarPlay improvements, Apple’s new APFS, and smaller changes. Most notably for developers, Apple introduced a manner in which developers could reply to app reviews.
Here are more features included in iOS 10.3:
- Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app
- Siri support for cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council
- Safari support for Reduced Motion preference
- Prominent user security section in Settings app
- iOS 10.3 uses new Apple File System (APFS) which may free up some space
- Podcasts app has a widget like Music app, same app design
- New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings
- CarPlay status bar has persistent quick access to media, communication, and travel apps for quick switching without accessing the Home screen
- CarPlay gains quick access to albums from songs in Music, new Up Next screen
- Weather data in Maps app now has 3D Touch forecast