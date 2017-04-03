Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 with bug fixes & improved security for iPhone & iPad, incl. 32-bit devices

Apple has just begun rolling out iOS 10.3.1 for iPhones and iPads. Release notes for this particular update are light, only noting bug fixes and security improvements, but we’re seeing the returned ability for 32-bit devices to receive the update.

Today’s update follows Apple’s release of iOS 10.3.2 beta 1 last week for developers. As some readers had pointed out at the time, it appeared Apple had skipped 10.3.1 and went straight for 10.3.2. Apple’s developer site also lists 32-bit devices, like the iPhone 5 and 5c as available to receive today’s update as well.

iOS 10.3.1 includes a Wi-Fi vulnerability fix discovered by Google’s Project Zero:

Wi-Fi Available for: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4th generation and later, iPod touch 6th generation and later Impact: An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip Description: A stack buffer overflow was addressed through improved input validation. CVE-2017-6975: Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero

iOS 10.3 includes Find My AirPods, CarPlay improvements, Apple’s new APFS, and smaller changes. Most notably for developers, Apple introduced a manner in which developers could reply to app reviews.

Here are more features included in iOS 10.3: