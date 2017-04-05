Microsoft releases ‘Who’s In’ iMessage app for event planning with friends

Microsoft today released a new app for Apple’s iMessage platform, giving users tools to plan events with friends via the messaging app.

Called “Who’s In,” the new iMessage app lets users suggest activities and meeting times to friends, including points of interest recommendations for things like restaurants, attractions, movies and more, all powered by Bing.

You can also use the app for scheduling and planning your own events and voting functionality allows users you invite to pick the best times and locations:

• Eat and Drink: Find restaurants options that your friends will love – you can search by cuisine, location, or price. The flexibility of Bing search at your fingertips. • Watch a Movie: Find movie options with ratings and review details. The movie cards even link to show time information. • Visit an Attraction: For your next staycation, perhaps explore your local museums or parks. Why not see if some friends can join? • Create Your Own: Need help scheduling an event you’re hosting? Use Create Your Own to make planning your next get together with friends easier.

If the app sounds familiar, it’s probably because Google released an app called “Who’s Down” a couple of years back with very similar functionality. Google later shut down that app.

The app is for iMessage only, meaning there isn’t standalone iPhone app functionality.

You can download Who’s In for iMessage on the App Store now.