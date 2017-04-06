9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,550, UPS Surge Protector $65, Yamaha A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay $400, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $1,550 shipped
CyberPower 850VA UPS + 4-outlet Surge Protector bundled for $65 today only
Yamaha 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay for $400 (all-time low)
Anker’s new PowerLine II Dura Lightning Cables get a nice discount, from $8
Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)
- Toca Life School children’s iOS app free for first time this year
- App Store Free App of the Week: Blyss iOS puzzler goes free for very first time
- Find new music on iOS for free with Discovr (Reg. $3)
- Night Sky 4 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1+)
Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone
Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more
9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]
Most Fashionable Watches and Smart Watches of 2017
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
DJI Drone Deals from $349: cert. refurb Phantom 4 $730 and more!
- TiVo Roamio OTA 500GB DVR (refurb) w/ Lifetime Service for $250
- Newegg’s 24-hour sale: Klipsch Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $200, more
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Daily Deals: Urban Armor Case for MacBook Pro $40, more
- Samsung’s MU Series Ultra HDTVs bring affordability and sleek designs
- With Polar’s new M430 iOS compatible sports watch, you’ll run smarter
- ViewSonic’s 1080p Home Theater Projector w/ 3 HDMI inputs is down to $599
- Western Digital announces My Passport external SSD with USB-C connection
- Xbox Scorpio console specs unveiled with native 4K and more
- Games/Apps: For Honor $40, PS4 1TB LE w/ 2 games $450, iOS freebies, more
- Save up to 40% off select Crayola items today only at Amazon
- Werner 8-ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder is yours for $70 (Reg. $121)
- Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender $26.50 Prime shipped (best-seller)
- Learn to Code with 12 Courses and 120+ Hours of Instruction for $65
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Clarity is a touchscreen Smart Speaker that combines Google Now and Alexa
The Sunrise Smart Pillow aspires to make every morning better
Lego introduces 16 new minifigures with Collectible Series 17
- Sony G-Series SSDs for 4K video hit store shelves next month
- Dishonored 2’s first three missions for free on PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bring pixel art to life with PIXIO magnetic construction sets
- Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSound Shape AirPlay and Chromecast speakers are almost here
- Dbells’s HD Live is the “smartest Video Doorbell and Security Cam available”
- How to control multiple MIDI parameters at once using the new Goliath
- ASUS debuts new high-end gaming monitors with stunning designs
- PicoBrew Model C hits Kickstarter with an eye on affordable at-home brewing
- JVC releases new Bluetooth in-ear and sport headphones
- Kudrone is your affordable 4K Smart Nano Drone
- Lyra is an intelligent commuter bike with smart lighting and GPS
- Mafia 3’s first act now available for free on PS4/Xbox One + new DLC
- Satechi’s USB-C Travel Charger keeps all of your devices powered up on-the-go
- Chris is your digital co-driver that works with iOS and Android
- Stanley enters the competitive 3D Printer market w/ new prosumer model
- Put yourself into games and feel the action with the new Hardlight VR suit
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player as low as $80 (Reg. $120+)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $150
VIZIO’s SmartCast 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $600 shipped
LG’s new 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $579 (Reg. $799)
- Anker iPhone 7/Plus Cases from $2
- RTIC Stainless Steel 64oz Bottle for $17 shipped
- Novation Launchkey Mini 20% off
- KMASHI 10000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $9
- Amazon’s buy 2 get 1 free board games
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12.50
- Fandango: hundreds of $5 movies
- Atlantic magazine for just $4.25/yr
- UPS My Choice Premium 1-Yr. Membership just $10
- Inflatable Kayak Set for $65 shipped
- One Hundred Eggs Kindle eBook free (Reg. $13)
- Target takes up to 25% off select Star Wars gear
- Download TV show pilot episodes for free: Legion, Westworld, more
- Levi’s Mid-Season Event takes an extra 25% off popular sale styles
- Green Deals: 4-pack 5/6-inch Recessed LED Lights $38, more
- Fiskars Axe, Wood Splitter, Lopper and more from $17 Prime shipped
- TP-LINK 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender drops to $19.50
- Orbi’s Home Wi-Fi System with the Echo Dot for $330
- iTunes $1 HD Movie Renta: Deepwater Horizon (Reg. $6)
- Select Lego City sets: Buy One Get One 40% starting at $6
- Best Fashion Finds at Amazon for April 2017
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $79
- Graco SnugRide Infant Click Connect Car Seat $68
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 16000mAh Power Bank $23
- Dunkin Donuts $25 Gift Card for $20 w/ email delivery
- Lowepro Camera Bags from Adorama starting at just $10
- Brooks Brothers offers up to 70% off clearance
- Amazon’s Android Event discounts popular devices