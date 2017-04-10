Apple releases second iOS 10.3.2 beta for iOS developers

Apple has begun rolling out the second beta of iOS 10.3.2 to developers. The latest iOS beta sees the re-introduction of support for 32-bit devices following iOS 10.3.1’s release. Release notes aren’t yet available for this update, but be sure to check back as we discover anything new.

Today’s update is available to beta testers through Apple’s Developer Center as either a download or an over-the-air update through the developer profile.

Today’s release notes are sparse, but do note that third-party VPN app issues have been resolved.

Fixed in this Release Third-party VPN apps should now work as expected

As far as known issues, Siri may have some problems in this latest beta.

Notes and Known Issues Siri text responses may be incomplete

As we dig through the beta release to find any changes, be sure to let us know if you find anything in the comments below!

Here’s what we found in our original coverage during iOS 10.3’s beta period:

Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app

Siri support for cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

Safari support for Reduced Motion preference

Prominent user security section in Settings app

iOS 10.3 uses new Apple File System (APFS) which may free up some space

Podcasts app has a widget like Music app, same app design

New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings

CarPlay status bar has persistent quick access to media, communication, and travel apps for quick switching without accessing the Home screen

CarPlay gains quick access to albums from songs in Music, new Up Next screen

Weather data in Maps app now has 3D Touch forecast

Image: MKBHD