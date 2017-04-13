9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ 256GB MacBook Air $940, Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat $219, WD 4TB External Drive $90, more

- Apr. 13th 2017 11:35 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air now $940 shipped

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)

Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Western Digital 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $90 (Reg. $110+)

Award-Winning PDF Expert 2 for Mac: $25 (Orig. $60)

Apple iPhone SE 32GB pre-paid, no contract for $200 (Reg. $399)

Apple iPhone 6 32GB off-contract for $200 at Boost Mobile

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB (cert. refurb) down to $380 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy

Hyperburner iOS space racer free for very first time (Reg. $3)

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

Last Minute Grown-Up Easter Gift Ideas from Amazon

9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Tile Slim 8-Pack at Amazon is down to $130 (Reg. $180)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio

The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle

NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases from under $1

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus cases in a variety of styles and colors from $4

Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130

Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

