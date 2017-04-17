9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $160, 13-inch MacBook Air $750, Duet iPad App $10, more

- Apr. 17th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped

Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

Hands on with the best AirPods accessories

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum

PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix

Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $33 Prime shipped

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

