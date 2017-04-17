Pad & Quill unveils new FSC certified Wooden Apple Pencil Holder

Daily users of the Apple Pencil looking for an attractive way to keep it handy might want to take a look at Pad & Quill’s new offering. The team behind the Cartella Slim has just announced its new Wooden Apple Pencil holder.

Apple Pencil holders aren’t particularly new, Zac took a look at Belkin’s inkwell-style Base last year. Pad & Quill’s variation this year is made out of wood versus Belkin’s aluminum and offers a few additional features.

The Pad & Quill Wooden Apple Pencil holder includes a high-friction coefficient material on the underside, along with a charging adapter cap holder. It’s precision-milled walnut is FSC certified and designed to keep your Pencil on display and nearby. The holder includes both vertical and horizontal positioning, giving you flexibility for what’s best for your desk space.

From Pad & Quill’s product page:

The Apple Pencil Stand has a wide base with a narrower top for stability and has a high-friction coefficient material lining the bottom so it won’t slide around. You can stand the Apple Pencil either upright or place it horizontally so it is always within reach. The charging adapter even has a home of it can call its own. We crafted this iconic design out of one piece of walnut hardwood that is FSC certified and precision cut to the millimeter. Make the Apple Pencil the star of your workspace with a wooden Apple Pencil stand worthy of a place on your desk.

Currently on pre-order at a $10 discount for $39.95, Pad & Quill’s Wooden Apple Pencil Holder will be shipping in late June.