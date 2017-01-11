Pad & Quill’s Cartella Slim cases disguise and protect your new 2016 MacBook Pro

Fans of the folio aesthetic may be excited to hear that Pad & Quill has released their Cartella Slim cases for the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros. The Buckram Linen cover of the case gives your MacBook Pro a true book styling while keeping all ports, vents, and fans accessible.

The Cartella Slim 2016 cases are made with similar techniques to book-binding, giving your MacBook Pro a subtle look. More like a large Moleskine notebook rather than a case, the handmade Cartella Slim attaches to your MacBook Pro using a “clean release” 3M adhesive.

While the adhesive is able to hold the MacBook Pro securely inside, customers can also take the MacBook Pro out of the case whenever they’d like without having to worry about leaving any residue.

From Pad & Quill’s site:

We developed a special residue free adhesive technology with 3M that is so easy and effective it takes only seconds to put on the MacBook Pro. This same technology holds thousands of iPhones and iPads in place safely and securely. It will never come off and it will never let go, unless you want it to. Once attached, our carefully designed multi-seamed bindery spine allows for the full range of motion that you would normally find in the MacBook Pro. When you are ready to go, close the case and pull around the moleskine-inspired elastic band for a secure and visually stunning on-the-go look with superb protection. We like to think that the Cartella Slim is the world’s best and only old-world style cloaking device for your MacBook Pro.

The Cartella Slim 2016 MacBook Pro case from Pad & Quill comes in Linen Gray, Charcoal, and Cranberry. Sizes are available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro at $89.95 and for the 15-inch MacBook Pro at $99.95.