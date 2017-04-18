Condé Nast uses iPhone 7 Plus for shooting May covers of ‘Traveler’ and ‘Bon Appétit’

It’s no secret that the iPhone 7 Plus has one of the best cameras currently available in a smartphone. Since the launch of the device, we’ve seen it used in a variety of instances where the use of a smartphone wouldn’t have previously been possible. Now, Condés Nast has used the iPhone 7 Plus to shoot a pair of covers for May issues of its magazines…

As noted by TechCrunch and announced in a press release, Condé Nast has used the iPhone 7 Plus to shoot the covers for the May issues of Traveler and Bon Appétit. These two issues mark the first time that Condé Nast has used the iPhone 7 Plus for magazine covers.

For Bon Appétit, creative director Alex Grossman explained that it seemed like the perfect time to use the iPhone for the cover shoot, saying the device “works really well picking up people and places. Furthermore, the photographers of the cover image, Peden + Monk, explained that using an iPhone for a shoot makes the entire process more relaxed:

“It didn’t feel like a big magazine cover shoot where there were a bunch of assistants and light reflectors,” Peden said. “It felt very comfortable and natural.”

Peden + Monk also explained that they used the VSCO for the shoot, allowing them to easily edit the photos directly from their iPhone.

As for whether or not the iPhone can replace a DSLR:

Moving forward, Grossman said the iPhone can just become another part of Bon Appétit’s toolbox. Sure, it’s not at the point where the photos are completely comparable to “a $25,000 DSLR,” particularly in print — but if you shoot in the right conditions, “99.9 percent of people out there” might not know the difference. “We always have to be pushing and evolving our aesthetic anyway,” Grossman said. “It doesn’t really matter whether it’s a phone or an illustration or cool type design, we’re always finding new ways, whatever they may be, to push our aesthetic.”

Condé Nast also used the iPhone 7 Plus and Portrait Mode to shoot the cover of the Traveler’s Hot List Awards issue:

Condé Nast Travelertoday released its 21st annual HOT LIST AWARDS issue, which features the first-ever travel publication cover to be shot using an iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone photography has reimagined the way we gather memories while we travel, making it easier than ever before to capture, with exceptional precision, snapshots of our trips.

This isn’t the first time a magazine has used the iPhone to shoot its cover. For instance, Billboard recently used the iPhone 7 Plus to shoot one of its coves. View both of iPhone-shot covers below: