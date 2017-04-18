Google rolling out new ‘Your Timeline’ location history feature to Google Maps on iOS

In addition to the iOS update it rolled out yesterday, Google today has announced another new feature for Google Maps on iOS. In a blog post this afternoon, Google announced the addition of a new feature called Your Timeline, which allows you to keep track of the places you visit.

The new Timeline feature is accessible from the slide out menu in Google Maps for iOS and staring today, you should see the new “Your Timeline” option in the menu. Tapping it will allow you to easily view the places you have visited over recent days, weeks, and months. Google explains that the information in the Timeline interface is easily customizable, allowing you to change things such as names and addresses to ensure that everything is as accurate as possible.

As you can see in the screenshots above and below, the Timeline feature presents your visited places in a place-by-place method. You can view the places on a map, while you can also see the total distance you traveled and by what method you traveled (driving, walking, etc).

Here’s how Google explains the Your Timeline feature:

What was the name of that antique store I popped into the other day? Where was that coffee shop we discovered on our last vacation? Did I drop off the dry cleaning on Tuesday or Wednesday? Answering questions like these used to take some guesswork (and a great memory). But with Your Timeline on Google Maps, Android and desktop users could quickly revisit the things they’ve done and places they’ve been. Starting today, Google Maps users on iOS can join in on the fun and see a daily snapshot of their life as well.

In addition to viewing visited places in the Timeline menu, users will also now see visit information on the individual place cards of locations or businesses. For instance, if you look at details about an Apple Store in Google Maps that you’ve previously visited, you’ll see details such as the date and time of those previous visits.

The rollout of Your Timeline to Google Maps on iOS appears to be a gradual, server-side update as I have it on one of my devices, but not others. Download the latest version of the app from the App Store to ensure you receive the new feature as soon as possible, though.