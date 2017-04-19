App Store Search Ads expand internationally with new campaign tools

Apple’s App Store Search Ads have expanded to other countries today alongside some new improvements for campaigns. Search Ads are now available for campaigns in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Apple has also introduced a new role for developers to help with Search Ads campaign management.
Apple first officially began rolling out the App Store Search Ads in September of last year, even going so far as enticing developers with a $100 credit.
Today’s update sees an expansion of the countries that can utilize Search Ads. Search Ad campaigns for Australia, New Zealand, and the UK can be started today, and will go live on April 25th.
Search Ads also saw an update to the Campaigns with the ability to duplicate current data sets to help create new campaigns. The Campaign dashboard also now supports a new manager role giving more access to the Search Ads dashboard data.
From Apple’s Search Ads dashboard:
Campaign Group ManagerThis new role gives agencies and developers additional control over access privileges for campaign groups by storefront, business unit or app.More StorefrontsWe’re pleased to introduce Search Ads to the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Start creating campaigns today. Ads go live April 25, 10 a.m. PDT.DuplicationDuplicate current ad groups, settings and keywords to easily create campaigns for new storefronts or audiences.