9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Charging Dock $13, Sony 75″ 4K UHDTV $1,000 off, Sony Wireless Headphones $179, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: Griffin Charging Dock for Apple Watch $13, WD NAS 4TB Hard Drive $120, more
Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $2,899 shipped ($1,000 off)
Sony h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones back to $179 shipped
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)
Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped
Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160
Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)
Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- Warbits iOS turn-based battle sim hits lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $4)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Hyperburner iOS space racer free (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
USB-C Adapter 3-pack from Amazon for $6 (Reg. $10)
Nintendo Switch bundle w/ Zelda Breath of the Wild and more in-stock for $500
- Aukey Rechargeable Dimmable LED Desk Lamp now $20 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Air Vent Car Mount Holder $8, more
- VAUX makes Echo Dot portable, adds battery and external speaker
- Knops are the volume control to your life
- GoPro provides details on upcoming Fusion spherical camera
- Futurama: The Complete Series on DVD for $48 today only
- Games/Apps: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $15, iOS freebies, more
- Star Wars Hoth Commando Backpack $20, High Sierra deals from $17
- DEWALT Compact Drill/Driver Combo Kit $179 (Reg. $300+), today only
- Frigidaire 10,000 BTU 115V Air Conditioner for $216, more
- Tabletop Propane Gas Grill from Smoke Hollow for $75 shipped
- Kershaw Pico Pocket Knife back down to just $13 at Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 880 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum $425 shipped
- Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone (unlocked) discounted to $600
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker
The Mirabook turns your smartphone into a fully functional laptop
Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!
- Fujifilm’s new hybrid camera is perfect for Instagram fanatics
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless earbuds offer water-resistance
- Master & Dynamic’s MA770 speaker is housed in hand-finished concrete
- AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs
- Reservoir Dogs Bloody Days hits Steam next month + new trailer [Video]
- Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console
- DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door
- Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
- Crosley’s Limited Edition Star Wars Turntable drops on Record Store Day
- Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
- PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix
- Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection
- RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station
- House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player
- Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced brings updated specs, better camera
- Nintendo Direct Highlights: Splatoon 2, ARMS, Pikmin, new amiibo [Videos]
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18
Pad & Quill 25% off: leather wallets, iPhone cases, watch bands & more
Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $150 (Orig. $250)
Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10
Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)
- Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases $2 Prime shipped
- LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $45 (Reg. $60)
- Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart UHDTV now $322
- Seagate Backup Plus 6TB Hard Drive$140 (Reg. $180)
- Side Hustle Tools: Everlance Expense Tracker $30
- LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Droid Building Kit $18
- Anker 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger $6, more
- Dell UltraSharp 25-inch wmonitor $270 shipped
- GoPro HERO Session bundle: $160
- Waterproof Bluetooth Mini Speaker $11 Prime shipped
- Vansky LED Lighting Strips from $11 Prime shipped
- Garmin Fenix 3 GPS Smart Watches as low as $315 (Reg. $450)
- Contigo SnapSeal Stainless Steel 24oz Travel Mug for under $10
- Hollister Co. gives up to 70% off clearance items
- Google Play app deals/freebies: Lumino City, Hook, Buff Knight, more
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 14A Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher $96, more
- Netflix for May 2017: Dr. Strange, Forrest Gump, Richard Pryor, more on the way!
- Amazon Men’s Grooming Sampler includes a $10 credit
- Architectural Digest magazine + digital iPad access: $6
- Nintendo Switch bundle in-stock for $500
- Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer goes to $70
- Imaginarium 100-Piece All-In-One Train Table for $48
- ZTE Axon 7 64GB LTE Android Smartphone $330
- Tomoko 87-Key USB Mechanical Keyboard for $27
- VAVA LED Night Light available for $17 Prime shipped
- RTIC Stainless Steel Bottles: 32oz $14.50 or 64oz from $18