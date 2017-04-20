9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Charging Dock $13, Sony 75″ 4K UHDTV $1,000 off, Sony Wireless Headphones $179, more

- Apr. 20th 2017 9:31 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Griffin Charging Dock for Apple Watch $13, WD NAS 4TB Hard Drive $120, more

Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $2,899 shipped ($1,000 off)

Sony h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones back to $179 shipped

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)

Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

 

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

USB-C Adapter 3-pack from Amazon for $6 (Reg. $10)

Nintendo Switch bundle w/ Zelda Breath of the Wild and more in-stock for $500

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker

The Mirabook turns your smartphone into a fully functional laptop

Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18

Pad & Quill 25% off: leather wallets, iPhone cases, watch bands & more

Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $150 (Orig. $250)

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Score a pair of UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $175 ($300 value)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

