Star Guide astronomy app gains new cinematic tours, 50x larger catalog, more

Star Guide for iOS is out with a new update that includes three new features including cinematic tours of the galaxy. The new version brings an add-on called Supermassive that includes high definition zoom, 50x larger catalogs, and an exclusive audiovisual series.

The new astronomy features will require an annual subscription to access, but users can update and access a free two-week trial of the Supermassive features starting today. Star Guide has also added other new updates including upcoming comets that you can spot from Earth and the Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-2.

Check out the full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 6.2 We’ve been in the lab for the past two years working on something really big. It’s so big, in fact, that only one name seemed to fit: SUPERMASSIVE.

SUPERMASSIVE is an add-on for Sky Guide that gives you access to three amazing features:

+ HIGH DEFINITION ZOOM Enjoy seamless detail in thousands of galaxies, nebulae, clusters and planets!

+ 50× LARGER CATALOGS Dive in to 114 million stars, the complete NGC/IC catalog and so much more.

+ CINEMATIC TOURS Discover the cosmos with breathtaking tours, an exclusive audiovisual series.

Who is SUPERMASSIVE for? In short, it’s for people who love astronomy! If you like exploring the beauty and vastness of the universe, this is your ticket. We’re offering a free two-week trial period followed by an annual subscription. Try it and see if you like it!

How do I get it? Update to the latest version and look for the new SUPERMASSIVE option in the main menu.

Other updates in 6.2: + Added some of the best comets in history + Added some comets visible in the coming months + Added the Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-2 + Updated the map of Mercury + Improved quality of sky imagery + Performance improvements

Star Guide for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch is available for $2.99 on the App Store.