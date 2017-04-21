9to5Rewards: JAM Audio’s JAM Xterior Max outdoor Bluetooth speaker [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is JAM Audio, makers of Bluetooth speakers, headphones and other audio products.

The company has its new JAM Xterior Max bluetooth outdoor speaker (pictured above) to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The JAM Xterior Max bluetooth speaker (Reg. $119) is built for outdoor use with a rugged rubberized exterior that makes it dust proof, waterproof, and drop proof (with an IP67 rating). It also includes an integrated screw mount for bikes and doubles as an external battery with a USB port for charging your other mobile devices

Rubberized exterior for maximum protection anywhere the speaker goes

Bluetooth connection easily connects to devices and features a 30 foot range

Integrated screw mount for bikes to ride and listen to music

USB port serves as a backup charger for other devices while the Aux-in capability offers maximum versatility for connecting devices

Up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Anker PowerCore 2200 battery case for iPhone 7 is John Eliopoulos.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the U.S. and Canada.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways: