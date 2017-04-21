Sleep Cycle for iOS gains new snore detection feature

Sleep Cycle’s alarm clock app is already one way to do sleep tracking from your iPhone and log the data into Apple’s Health app. Now the latest update adds a new feature to Sleep Cycle that may offer insight into sleep quality: snore detection.

Here’s how Sleep Cycle describes the new feature:

What’s New in Version 5.4

INTRODUCING SNORE DETECTION

Maybe you snore. Maybe you don’t. But a third of the adult population do. Despite getting a full night’s sleep, they don’t know why they’re tired or annoyed, anxious or deprived. But that’s what poor sleep does to you, and snoring is part of poor sleep.

Well, not anymore. Using our patented sound technology to analyse the quality of your sleep, we’re now able to detect your snoring. If you’re one of those thirds, then Sleep Cycle is the first step to help get you on track to resolve your snoring and earn that sleep quality you deserve.

Sleep Cycle’s team says its new feature can be especially useful for people who sleep alone and may not know they snore which can affect sleep:

Apart from having a partner or family member raise the alert, another way to find out if you snore is by using Sleep Cycle snore tracker, helping you identify the sound of snoring and measure the effect it might have on your overall sleep quality.

If you learn that you do snore, Sleep Cycle has some tips on its blog for preventing snoring and other resources to help. Sleep Cycle is available for free on the App Store.