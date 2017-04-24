9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony 55-inch 4K UHDTV $769, Apple iPhone 7 Plus Silicone Case $28, UE ROLL 2 $55, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Sony 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs: $769 (Reg. $1,000)
Smartphone Accessories: Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 7 Plus $28, more
UE ROLL 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $55 in multiple colors
Best Buy 4-day Sale includes $100 off iPad Pro, $350 discount on MacBooks, more
Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
App Store Free App of the Week: Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free (Reg. $1)
- Earn to Die 2 for iOS drops to lowest price in over a year at $1
- The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes on iOS now just $1
Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style
Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Griffin iTrip Clip Adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphones for $13.50
Anker has you covered at home and on the road w/ charger deals from $19
- Samsung PRO+ 64GB microSDXC card $25 shipped (50% off)
- Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Battery bundles from $16
- Gap, Domino’s, Cabela’s, Jiffy Lube, CVS & more gift cards up to 20% off
- Harman Kardon 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System $140 (refurb, Orig. $650)
- LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor has 2 HDMI inputs $510 (Reg. up to $697)
- Daily Deals: SanDisk 256GB Cruzer USB 2.0 Flash Drive $35, more
- Loads of must-have board games from $6 today at Amazon
- Bloodborne Card Game hits its Amazon all-time low at $20 Prime shipped
- Bridgestone’s unique air-free tire promises to change the game
- Games/Apps: Ghost Recon Wildlands back down to $35, iOS freebies, more
- Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV/Movie Collection on Blu-ray: $80 (Reg. $100+)
- LEGO Guardians of The Galaxy The Milano Building Kit for $40
- Nextbit Robin cloud-powered 32GB Android Smartphone $137 (Orig. $400)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
SirCharge is “the world’s smallest” Keyring USB charger for your iPhone
Symphonica all-wood natural acoustic speaker for iOS/Android devices
Foxshot could be the lightest portable action camera for iOS
- Take a look at this giant DualShock 4 PlayStation Controller [Video]
- The Gamller controller won’t drain your iPhone battery and makes playing games a snap
- VAUX makes Echo Dot portable, adds battery and external speaker
- Knops are the volume control to your life
- GoPro provides details on upcoming Fusion spherical camera
- Cold War card game uses hidden messages to uncover double agents
- Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker
- The Mirabook turns your smartphone into a fully functional laptop
- Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!
- Fujifilm’s new hybrid camera is perfect for Instagram fanatics
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless earbuds offer water-resistance
- Master & Dynamic’s MA770 speaker is housed in hand-finished concrete
- AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs
- Reservoir Dogs Bloody Days hits Steam next month + new trailer [Video]
- Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console
- DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door
- Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Lutron Caséta Smart Lighting Bundle w/ HomeKit support: $120 (Reg. $160)
Sony 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth and HDMI $118
- Melissa & Doug’s Beginner Wooden Pattern Blocks $9
- UE MEGABOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (Refurb) $130
- LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is down to just $12.50
- 3-pack Etekcity Wireless Remote Control Outlets $15, more
- X-men Blu-rays just $8 a piece at Amazon
- The best HomeKit-enabled products that save energy
- Applebee’s Gift Card 20% off: $50 for $40
- LG G6 64GB GSM 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked): $580
- Oral-B Deep Sweep 5000 Electric Toothbrush drops to $57
- Cards Against Humanity $17.50 + Exploding Kittens $15, more
- Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker + Free Salt/Lime Tray $100
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $16
- Soyan Leather and Fabric Sleeves for MacBooks from $7
- Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack for $60 at Amazon (40% off)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $900 ($200 off), more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33, more
- ASUS 24-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI input: $110
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Xbox One/PS4 pre-order 20% off
- Garmin Forerunner 230 GPS Running Watch + HRM: $159
- Cedar Raised 2- x 8-foot Garden Bed $69, more