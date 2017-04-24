9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony 55-inch 4K UHDTV $769, Apple iPhone 7 Plus Silicone Case $28, UE ROLL 2 $55, more

- Apr. 24th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Sony 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs: $769 (Reg. $1,000)

Smartphone Accessories: Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 7 Plus $28, more

UE ROLL 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $55 in multiple colors

Best Buy 4-day Sale includes $100 off iPad Pro, $350 discount on MacBooks, more

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

App Store Free App of the Week: Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free (Reg. $1)

Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style

Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Griffin iTrip Clip Adapter adds Bluetooth to any headphones for $13.50

 

Anker has you covered at home and on the road w/ charger deals from $19

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

SirCharge is “the world’s smallest” Keyring USB charger for your iPhone

Symphonica all-wood natural acoustic speaker for iOS/Android devices

Foxshot could be the lightest portable action camera for iOS

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Lutron Caséta Smart Lighting Bundle w/ HomeKit support: $120 (Reg. $160)

Sony 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth and HDMI $118

