App Store raising prices in Denmark, Mexico, and Euro currency territories

Apple will increase prices for purchases and in-app purchases through the App Store next week for customers in Denmark, Mexico, and all territories that use the Euro as currency. Apple cites ‘foreign exchange rate changes’ in its message to developers.

Apple says the change will take place in seven days and will not affect auto-renewable subscription prices. The App Store is also introducing a new tax in Taiwan that will affect developers:

On May 1, 2017, a value added tax (VAT) rate of 5% will go into effect for customers in Taiwan buying apps and in-app purchases. We will administer the collection of taxes from customers and the remittance of taxes to the appropriate tax authority in Taiwan. Your proceeds will be reduced accordingly, and will be calculated based on the tax exclusive price.

Apple regularly adjusts its product pricing and App Store pricing when taxes and exchange rates change. Earlier this year, for example, App Store prices increased in the U.K. by about 25% following Brexit.