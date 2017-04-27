Google now shows links to music and video streaming services in iOS search results

Google will today start displaying links to streaming services when iOS users search for music or video content, a feature that was previously only available on Android.

As pictured above, the quick links to services like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon and others will allow users to quickly jump to an app or service directly from within a search result for a specific piece of content. More specifically, for video content, the quick links to streaming services will surface from within the TV show, TV episode, and movie Knowledge Panels. Google notes that it will also display pricing info when available for the various streaming services.

For audio, the links to music streaming services like Apple Music will appear in Knowledge Panels for artists.

iOS users will start to see the new icons from partner streaming services beginning today in Google search results.