Friday Labs unveils new minimalist & easy-to-install smart lock w/ HomeKit support

As HomeKit continues to expand in popularity, a pair of new smart locks have been introduced that both embrace the platform. Friday Labs has introduced the new Friday Lock, while Danalock has unveiled a new V3 smart lock.

First, the Friday Lock claims to be the “world’s smallest smart lock” with the goals of solving many problems that currently plague smart locks: difficult isolation and unattractive designs. To design Friday Lock, Friday Labs partnered with architectural group BIG, which is actually the group behind Google’s new headquarters as well as Hyperloop One.

The design of Friday Lock makes it the “world’s smallest and most stylish” smart lock, as well as easy to install. The smart lock is made to fit over the previous lock’s footprint, meaning that only a single color-coded plate is required to make the smart lock appear natural.

The Friday Universal Baseplate is used to mount Friday Lock over the previous lock’s footprint – and it’s the first such solution in the world to require only a single color-coded plate making it simple and streamlined to match to your door. No locksmith is required.

In addition to its sleek design, the Friday Lock also features a variety of other capacities. For instance, a feature called Friday Assist uses geofencing to automatically lock or unlock your door placed on your GPS location. Another feature, Remote Key, allows users to grant other residents either indefinite access or limited access.

Friday Key will be available later this month from retailers, but is available for pre-order on Friday Labs’ website for $249.

Furthermore, Danish smart lock maker Danalock has announced a new Danalock V3 smart lock that is the “industry’s first” to use Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256 encryption providing superior lock-code security.

“Our Danalock V3 aims for fast and simple installation, intuitive set up, and foolproof operation,” said Henning Overgaard, CEO at Danalock . “This adds significantly to its individual consumer appeal and its benefits for those who plan to use them in quantity,” he added.

Danalock V3 is slated to ship later this month and can be ordered here.

More information about both new smart locks is available below:

