Apple’s first Clips update improves Live Title text editing and more

Apple has released the first update to its new Clips app for iPhone and iPad. The new version improves Live Title text editing and includes a few other changes as well.

What’s New in Version 1.0.1

Here’s the full change log:

• Tap on Live Title text while playing or paused to edit it • When sharing to a contact with multiple messaging addresses, Clips suggests the address used most frequently • Improved stability and reliability when recording video clips and sharing videos that contain certain posters

You can grab the latest version of Clips for free on the App Store. For a detailed walkthrough of Apple’s quick video editing app, check out our hands-on tutorial below.