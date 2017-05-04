9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker iPhone Battery Case $42, Apple CarPlay Receiver $450, Dual USB Wall Charger $5, more
Anker’s iPhone 7/6/s 2200mAh MFi Battery Case leaves your Lightning port open $42
Anker PowerCore Dual USB Wall Charger w/ 5000mAh Battery $21 (20% off)
Head below for the rest of today’s best deals…
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
JVC 6.8-inch Apple CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver $450 (Reg. $600)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 2.4A Dual USB Wall Charger $5, more
Star Wars May the Fourth Sales: LEGO, Apparel, Toys, Freebies, more
Save Big on Authentic Star Wars Memorabilia in today’s Gold Box, from $64
Apple 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $399 off
Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB now $279 off
Caterzillar iOS platformer gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Final Fantasy 1-3 for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at $4
- Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $2)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons for iOS drops to just $3
- Star Wars iMessage Stickers for iOS now 50% off
Review: Logitech’s MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse masters all your devices
Review: The iLoud Monitor Speakers w/ Bluetooth and a micro footprint
Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful
9to5Rewards: Spiderlight Backpacker Kit for DSLR, GoPro and more! [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping
Hootoo Shuttle USB-C Hub adds 3 USB-A ports & more to your MacBook for $30
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 i Headphones for just $100 shipped
- Daily Deals: Samsung Gear VR Virtual Reality Headset $39, more
- Lego Ideas Caterham, Star Wars sets starting at $50 shipped
- Tregren T-series is the “true” smart garden for your kitchen
- Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range
- Hershel’s Daypack Backpack is selling for $24 (Reg. $40)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Noble Circle, Hoopa City, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Star Wars Force Awakens $16, Battlefront 2 $45, more
- EGO 20-inch 56V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower $349 (Reg. $450+)
- Calvin Klein Friends & Family Sale, 50% off + extra 30% off
- TriggerPoint GRID Roller + instructional vids $24 (Reg. $35)
- Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Junior Basketball Hoop $21 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175
Monoprice unveils Strata Home: affordable Sous Vide cookers, robo vacs and more
Dreamscreen adds reactive backlighting to your 4K TV and home theater setup
- Zara’s New Beach and Picnic Collection is full of color
- WaterField drops new Bolt waxed canvas/leather Microsoft Surface bag
- Kobo Aura H20 is a waterproof eReader perfect for days at the beach
- BatteryPro charges your Apple Watch & iPhone on-the-go, save 20% on pre-orders
- Amazon’s Comixology Unlimited service now includes Marvel comics
- LG intros new 43-inch 4K FreeSync display that supports four sources at once
- Watch out HomeKit, Nodez is an affordable smart home solution with Alexa support
- Vive VR Audio Strap add-on from HTC gets official release date
- Outlaw Tracker is a limited edition Porsche-inspired eBike with killer looks
- KUMIITA is a robot that can teach your child programming
- ALL-Controller supports your Xbox One, PS4 and iOS/Android devices
- Lou Board is the ultimate electric skateboard, designed for power
- aGlass adds VR eye-tracking, graphics upgrades to HTC Vive
- Best Console Releases for May: Prey, Injustice 2, Fire Emblem, more
- Logitech’s new Universal Folio keyboard case fits all iPads and Android tablets
- Nintendo New 2DS XL handheld release date + more [Video]
- LEGO returns to space with new 2,000-piece Apollo Saturn V set coming this summer
- Anki Overdrive is about to get ‘Fast and Furious’ with a new starter set
- Master & Dynamic takes the wraps off new Leica-inspired headphones
- Penna is the retro-inspired Bluetooth keyboard we’ve been looking for
- DJI keeps it coming with new VR Goggles for Phantom and more
- Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock
- DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone
- DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window
- Reolink Argus is the truly wire-free security camera for $80
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Lexar microSD to Lightning Card Reader for iPhones $15 (Reg. $25)
DJI Phantom 4 Drone gets another price drop to $799 shipped
Twelve South’s HiRise Stand docks your iPhone, iPad and more for $17
Fitbit discounts up to 40% off: Blaze $150, Flex 2 $60, Alta HR $130
- Anker SoundCore nano Bluetooth Speaker $16, more
- Canon Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $85 (Reg. $99)
- Justice League Dark is this week’s $1 HD Rental
- Amazon Echo to $135 (Orig. $180)
- Adobe KnowHow Bundle: for $65
- Char-Griller Patio Pro Charcoal Grill $63 shipped
- Eddie Bauer extra 40% off clearance:
- Reebok Mother’s Day Sale: up to 65% off
- Runner’s World: 1 year for $5.50
- Sceptre 49-inch 4K UHDTV $280 shipped
- Choose from 3 styles of Aukey mounts at 50% off, from $4
- LG G6 smartphone with a free Google Home for $500 ($730 value)
- Spring offers over 60% off Sale Items: Michael Kors, New Balance + more
- Green Deals: Remington 8A 14-inch Electric Chainsaw $29, more
- Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum just $160 shipped (refurb)
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller w/ audio jack just $27
- Green Deals: Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat $130, more
- LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Fighter w/ 5 minifigures for $54
- Garmin Fenix 3 Training GPS Watch $310 (Reg. up to $450)
- Retractable Hose Reel and Nozzle from RL Flo-Master $68
- DJI Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter Drone (Refurb) $314
- Amcrest HDSeries 720p Security Camera $45 (Reg. $70+)
- Load up on Beethoven and Classic Music MP3 Albums for $1
- Spalding Official NBA Game Basketball for $86 (Reg. $140+)
- Little Tikes 3-Foot Trampoline hits Amazon all-time low at $28
- Google Home Personal Assistant $114 w/ $20 Newegg GC
- Aukey 21W Dual USB Solar Charger $40, more
- Cool iPhone Accessories: SNES30 Bluetooth Controller $40, more
- Casio Solar Watches from $17 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush for just $30 Prime shipped
- NYDJ Women’s Fashion up to 50% off highlights today’s Gold Box deals
- Bon Appetit magazine + digital iPad access for just $4 shipped
- Scotch Multi-Purpose Scissors for just $1 Prime shipped (best-seller)