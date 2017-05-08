9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB $299 off, Apple Watch Series 1/2 from $200, 9.7-inch iPad $299, more

- May. 8th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off

Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Silver, Gold or Space Gray $299 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in multiple colors: $65 (Reg. $99)

Caterzillar iOS platformer gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $3)

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Nomad’s gorgeous Horween leather iPhone 7/Plus cases 40% off, from $24

Sonos PLAY:1 gets discounted to $180 in both colors

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]

Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone

Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Pad & Quill up to 50% off: leather backpacks, Apple Watch stand, more

Logitech M705 Wireless Marathon Mouse $19.50 (Reg. $30+)

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

