Snapchat update adds ‘limitless snaps’ and new creative tools

Snapchat is introducing new features in an update today including the option to create “limitless snaps” with a new “infinity” setting on the timer, a “Magic Eraser tool,” and a new “Loop tool.”

AirPods

In a press release today, Snapchat announced the new features as a way to reduce frustration and increase creativity and fun. The ephemeral nature of snaps are now up to users as Snapchat offers an infinity option to the timer:

We’ve all felt the frustration of not being able to fully enjoy a Snap – even after replaying it – and we wanted to give you the option of allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like. After your friend finishes viewing the Snap and taps to close it, it will delete as usual.

On the editing side, the update brings a new organization of the creative tools, along with a new Magic Eraser tool that is nested under the Scissor tool. You can also now draw with emojis using the Doodle tool.

Until now, it has been more common for Facebook and Instagram to update its services with features copied from Snapchat, but it seems Snapchat has returned the favor with the new Loop tool that is similar to Instagram’s Boomerang feature.

There’s also a new Loop tool for videos so you can decide if your Snap plays once or loops until your friend is ready to tap to the next Snap.

Snap Inc. ends the press release with a statement focused on its dedication to continual improvement of Snapchat.

These changes allow us to continue evolving the Snapchat service and provide a foundation for introducing even more creative tools for making fun Snaps! We hope you enjoy it!

The latest version of Snapchat with these new features is available as a free download from the App Store.