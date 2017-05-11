9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm $285, Bose Speakers from $179, WD 4TB Portable Drive $100, more

- May. 11th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm (Cert. Refurb) for $285 (Orig. $399), more

At $4, this Apple Watch Case is a sporty complement to your Nike band

Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250

Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179

WD 4TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine backups: $100

Take $330 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off

Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more

iTunes $50 Gift Card from PayPal for $42.50 with email delivery

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500

Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200

MacID for iOS: unlock your Mac using iPhone or Apple Watch, now just $1

  • Krashlander for iOS hits lowest price in over a year: $1
  • Block Fortress titles for iOS hit lowest price in years: $1 ea
  • App Store Free App of the Week: Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free (Reg. up to $2)

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]

Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: Belkin USB Wall Charger w/ 3000mAh Battery $15, Vantage 16-inch Laptop Case $9, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Logitech unveils K840 Mechanical Keyboard with custom in-house switches

PBS now has an HDMI Streaming Stick w/ Remote just for Kids

Hyperkin’s new HD NES Classic console plays original cartridges

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)

Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)

Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

