9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB $500, Bose SoundLink III Speaker $199, Cut the Buttons HD for iOS $1, more

- May. 12th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (open-box) $500 shipped

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500

Daily Deals: Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker III $199, Logitech Harmony Elite and Amazon Echo $350, more

Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store

Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm (Cert. Refurb) for $285 (Orig. $399), more

Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200

At $4, this Apple Watch Case is a sporty complement to your Nike band

Take $330 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off

Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more

iTunes $50 Gift Card from PayPal for $42.50 with email delivery

MacID for iOS: unlock your Mac using iPhone or Apple Watch, now just $1

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

Review: Anker’s GlassGuard Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch [Deal]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Amazon Gold Box: Anker Bluetooth Speakers + Headphones from $18

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger $23.50, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

TCL just introduced a line of affordable 4K Roku TVs with Dolby Vision HDR

Nintendo Switch gets a complete Super Famicom makeover

Mafia 3’s open-world organized crime comes to Mac today

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Bose will sell you its Solo 15 Series II Sound System (refurb) for $250

Bose SoundTouch III Wireless Speakers discounted from $179

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

