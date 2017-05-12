Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs

From 9to5Toys:

Nike is known for its iconic shoe designs, from the original Air Jordan’s to its infamous Waffle Iron cross-trainers. Now it’s bringing some of its most popular looks to your iPhone. Unveiled this week, Nike is now offering cases for Apple’s flagship device that are direct reproductions of the soles from favorite shoes such as the original Air Force 1s and its Roshe line…

It’s pretty hard to find a standout iPhone 7 case these days, as the market has been flooded with just about every option you can imagine. And while Nike knock-offs exist, you know that these third-party options pale in comparison to the real thing.

Here’s what we love about Nike’s new iPhone cases. Because these come direct from the manufacturer, you’re getting the same imprint that you’ll find on the shoes themselves. This is literally an exact reproduction.

Both models are made from TPU plastic and will add a bit of thickness to your iPhone. But with that comes a textured look that is identical to the soles themselves. As well, you can count on protection from bumps and bruises that might occur if you drop it. This choice of material makes these cases all the easier to grip.

Unfortunately, Nike is only offering the Air Force 1 in just a single color at launch. So you’re stuck with blue for now but hopefully it will bring more colorways in the future to mix things up.

The Roshe version does ship in crimson or green, so you do have a few options here. While I’m more drawn to the design of the Air Force case, with its sharp lines, the subtle design on Nike’s Roshe sole is also pretty cool. It’s a more muted version if you’re not crazy about the aggressive look of the Air Force 1.

This honestly seems like a no-brainer move for Nike, as sneaker heads are sure to be clamoring for this case. I could see it becoming the type of accessory regularly switched out to match which shoes you’re wearing if Nike chooses to expand its offerings here.

Nike is currently accepting orders on its new iPhone cases today. Both models retail for $35 and Nike+ members can bag free shipping (sign-up here at no-cost to you). Don’t forget, we still have an extra 20% off all clearance items at Nike, too. You can pick up some new gear to go along with your iPhone’s fresh case.