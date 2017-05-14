PGA Tour commissions artists to draw images using iPad Pro & Apple Pencil

Artist Evan Sklar uses an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to draw a scene of Sergio Garcia after he made an ace on No. 17.

The PGA Tour has been one of the more tech savvy sporting efforts in recent years. For instance, The Players Championship last year commissioned iPhone-only photography, while also adopting Apple Pay. Now, The Tour has brought in artists to capture the scene using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

As detailed on the PGA Tour website, several artists are attending the Players Championship with an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil in tow. All of the drawings are being posted on the Tour website, including various timelapse videos and much more.

The PGA TOUR has commissioned several artists to attend THE PLAYERS Championship and capture exciting moments from the tournament using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

TechCrunch spoke with two of the Apple Pencil artists about the initiative. Jim Conway, a middle school art teacher, explained that the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil changed his entire artistic life. Prior to the device, he often didn’t have time to paint just because of how much time it would take to set up the station and get supplies.

Jim explained how he used to constantly be “fighting” with the medium – pastel colors would mix when he didn’t want them to, brushes wouldn’t be as exact as he needed, etc. But like most professional artists now Jim uses Procreate, arguably the most popular painting app available on a tablet.

You can view all of the iPad Pro-made Player Championship art on the PGA Studio 18 website and check out one of the timelapse videos below. It’s a pretty cool initiative and something definitely worth checking out.

What do you think of these drawings? Let us know down in the comments.