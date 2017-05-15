Another report claims Apple working on diabetes treatment tech for Apple Watch, this time via ‘smart bands’

BGR is out with a report today that mostly echoes previous claims that Apple is working on diabetes treatment technology for an upcoming future version of the Apple Watch.

According to our source, Apple’s sights are now set on the epidemic of diabetes, and the company plans to introduce a game-changing glucose monitoring feature in an upcoming Apple Watch… Our source indicates that Apple has hired 200 PhDs in the past year as part of the company’s laser lock on improving and innovating in the health space with Apple Watch.

Today’s report is quite light on any actual details about how the technology would work, but it also claims Apple has interchangeable “smart watch bands” of sorts that it speculates could be used to facilitate the diabetes treatment.

“Apple also plans to introduce interchangeable “smart watch bands” that add various functionality to the Apple Watch without added complexity, and without increasing the price of the watch itself. This could also mean that the glucose monitoring feature will be implemented as part of a smart band, rather than being built into the watch hardware.”

Last month CNBC reported much of what BGR is saying today, claiming that Apple is developing a breakthrough solution for treating diabetes with Apple Watch and has a team dedicated to the project. That report claimed the development of the technology was far along enough for Apple to be “conducting feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area” as it prepared for the regulatory process required for such a medical device.

As for how the technology works, CNBC’s report said sources indicated research was being done on a method that shines light through the skin to measure glucose levels.

It’s also not the first time we’ve heard about the concept of smart bands, i.e. bands that would connect to the watch and provide additional functionality via sensors or other tech not built into the watch itself. Apple itself has filed patent applications for a band that integrates batteries to charge the watch and extend its battery life on the go.