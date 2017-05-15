macOS 10.12.5 rolling out on the Mac App Store

Apple is officially rolling out the macOS 10.12.5 software update for all Mac users. macOS 10.12.5 is available as a free update through the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.12.5 primarily focuses on delivering bug fixes and performance and security improvements to macOS Sierra. Apple last added new features through macOS 10.12.4 in March which includes Night Shift for Mac for the first time.

We likely won’t see any new features introduced to the Mac until macOS 10.13 is introduced at WWDC 2017 next month on June 5. Read our macOS 10.13 feature wish list for our ideas about what we’d like to see in the next major macOS update.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest macOS Sierra release.

