Apple launches new ‘Today at Apple’ website as classes begin at retail stores globally

Apple last month announced its new “Today at Apple” retail initiative that sees it put a heavier focus on educational and creative classes in its stores. Now, Apple has launched a new “Today at Apple” website dedicated to the retail efforts…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

On the website, Apple allows customers to view a schedule of upcoming classes and events, as well as to RSVP for ones in which they may be interested. All in all, the new website is similar in concept to what Apple had previously used for managing in-store events and classes. The difference, of course, is that there is now a much broader schedule of events as part of the Today at Apple program.

The website also offers us a look at what sort of events Apple will be holding in its retail stores. For instance, there’s a new “Kids Hour” program where parents can bring their kids in to learn more about software such as GarageBand and iMovie. The “Kids Hour” also includes coding basics and robotics with Sphero products.

In larger markets, such as New York and San Francisco, Apple has a handful of high-profile artists booked for performances, lectures, and speeches, as noted by Tech Crunch. For instance, Lil Buck, Charlie Puth, and Leon Bridges will perform in San Francisco, while Christopher Martin will perform in Brooklyn and Estelle in SoHo.

Furthermore, there are “how to” sessions for things such as music creation, video editing, and more. There’s also an “Accessibility Basic” series that aims to help those with vision or hearing loss, or reduced mobility, use their Apple devices.

Other classes include Studio Hours for project-specific help, Teacher Tuesdays, Pro-focused classes, live art, music labs, Field Trips, Apple camp, and more.

For all of the information and to see what classes and events will be offered at your local Apple Store, head to Apple’s new Today at Apple website. Do you plan on attending any classes or sessions? Let us know down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more news and reviews!