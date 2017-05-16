Images show Apple begin overnight refresh on older retail stores [Gallery]

Last week, we reported that Apple was preparing to perform an overnight refresh on its older retail locations beginning tonight, May 16th into May 17th. Now that retail stores are closing for the night, the refresh process as begun as you can see in the below image…

The images show Apple Store employees begin overhauling the store design. These specific images were taken at a New Jersey Apple Store which does not feature Apple’s latest retail store design. As you can see in the images, Apple will be placing black curtains over the windows so those passing by can’t get a look at what’s changing with the overhaul.

This overnight refresh, which is occurring at a plethora of stores around the world, will see Apple bring its older retail locations more up-to-par with its newer and redesigned locations. Many older stores cannot accommodate all of the new design features, though, so Apple is giving them a smaller refresh that turns them in to a sort of “halfway house” between the new and old design.

We first caught a glimpse of Apple’s new retail store back in 2015, when the Jony Ive design was shown to the press in Brussels, Belgium. Retail head Angela Ahrendts also showed off the new features ahead of the opening of San Francisco’s Union Square store. The new design features a large display screen, power sockets that rise out of the tables when you wave your hand, the “Genius Grove,” and more.

We’ll have to wait until the morning to see what exact changes come to older Apple Stores, though it will likely vary on a store-by-store basis. We’re expecting to see natural materials such as granite and wood have greater prominence in the new design.

Apple earlier today officially launched its new “Today at Apple” retail initiative, as well. This effort sees stores put a heavier focus on educational and creative classes and events. The program is launching with 4,000 daily sessions that are free and open to the public.

If your local Apple Store is undergoing an overnight refresh, be sure to snap some pictures and let us know in the comments.