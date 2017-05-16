First tvOS 10.2.2 beta for Apple TV rolling out

Apple has released the first tvOS 10.2.2 beta for Apple TV. The new tvOS beta allows developers who are registered with Apple’s developer program to test their apps on the upcoming software update for Apple TV.

tvOS 10.2.2 beta follows one day after the release of tvOS 10.2.1 which was released to all users yesterday. Both updates focus on bug fixes and security improvements and not new features.

We’ll update if any release notes are provided for the new software update. Note that some developers may be seeing the update fail for now, but the issue will presumably be resolved shortly.

For a look at recent changes to tvOS, check out our hands-on video below:

