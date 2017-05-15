tvOS 10.2.1 update for Apple TV now available

Apple is now rolling out the tvOS 10.2.1 software update for the fourth generation Apple TV. The update likely includes bug fixes and performance improvements to tvOS 10.

Sony A6500

The update follows the recent release of tvOS 10.2 which includes a new fast scrolling method and under-the-hood changes. Apple used tvOS 10.1 to introduce the new TV app for Apple TV while tvOS 10 included dark mode, a smarter Siri, HomeKit support, and more.

Apple also recently released an iPad version of its Apple TV Remote app for iOS which includes Split View support and more.

Apple is expected to preview tvOS 11 for the first time at WWDC 2017 next month on June 5. For an idea of what we could expect, check out our wish list for tvOS 11 and what we hope to see come to Apple TV.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered in tvOS 10.2.1.