9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards comes from Twelve South, who is partnering with us to give away two of its new ActionSleeve Armbands for Apple Watch.

Twelve South’s unique ActionSleeve Armband moves your Apple Watch off the wrist to your bicep, while still enabling all of the same fitness tracking features. This makes it an ideal companion for activities that require gloves without sacrificing movement statistics and more.

The Apple Watch is the most advanced health & fitness device ever, but the wrist is not always the perfect place to wear it. Sports like Kickboxing, Weightlifting and CrossFit often require protective sports gear and full wrist mobility that can rule out the use of Apple Watch on the wrist. Enter ActionSleeve. ActionSleeve straps your Apple Watch to your upper arm or bicep – off your wrist – but still fully viewable and controllable. ActionSleeve’s outer frame adds protection from nicks and dings and with tighter, more consistent skin contact, it can even improve heart rate monitoring. Offered in Black or Red, ActionSleeve gives you a whole new way to utilize Apple Watch – beyond the wrist.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Toys: Coming soon

9to5Google: Coming Soon