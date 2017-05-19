Software update allows all 2016 Ford cars to use CarPlay

There’s good news for anyone with a 2016-model Ford. The company has announced that a software update will allow its entire fleet from that year to use both CarPlay and Android Auto. CarPlay supports all models from the iPhone 5 up, running iOS 7.1 or later.

While you can take your car to a dealer to do the update for you, that isn’t necessary as there are a couple of DIY options …

You can download the update from Ford’s owner support website, but it will also be the first over the air update for Sync, meaning users with Wi-Fi enabled vehicles will be able to download it directly:

Customers can update their software by visiting owner.ford.com to download and install with a USB drive, or by visiting a dealership. Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles and a Wi-Fi network can set up their vehicle to receive the update automatically.

CarPlay is already available on all 2017 models, and this update brings the platform to around 800,000 additional vehicles.

If you have an older model Ford, the company added Siri Eyes Free compatibility to Sync-equipped vehicles dating back to 2011. This provides some access to Siri, though not full CarPlay functionality.

If your car doesn’t have a manufacturer-supported CarPlay option, there are aftermarket receivers available with pricing starting in the $300 range. Pioneer added five new models just yesterday, and you can check out our guide for the best CarPlay receivers and best CarPlay apps.