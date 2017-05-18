Pioneer launching 5 new aftermarket CarPlay receivers including 7-inch single-DIN model

Pioneer is expanding its lineup of aftermarket receivers with new options that feature Apple CarPlay. The new lineup even includes a single-DIN aftermarket receiver with a motorized 7-inch display which is often found on older cars.

The new Pioneer aftermarket receivers range in screen size from 6.2-inches to 7-inches and all feature a resistive touch display (capacitive is preferred but typically more expensive). Pioneer also says it has updated the system look with a “redesigned, simple-to-use interface” which may address one of my main gripes about previous models.

Each display in the NEX receiver lineup is built with a clear resistive touchscreen and 24-bit true color LCD panel, making it more responsive than traditional resistive touchscreens, with increased color depth for brighter colors and more vibrant images. The five models also feature a redesigned UI with large source and system settings icons for easy accessibility and operation.

In total, there are five new Pioneer NEX receivers:

double-DIN 7” LCD AVH-2330NEX ($500)

double-DIN 7” LCD AVH-2300NEX ($500)

double-DIN 6.2” LCD AVH-1330NEX ($400)

double-DIN 6.2” LCD AVH-1300NEX ($400)

single-DIN 7″ LCD AVH-3300NEX ($600)

Each new model supports Apple CarPlay so you can upgrade your existing car without buying a whole new car, and Google’s Android Auto works on the AVH-3300NEX, AVH-2330NEX, AVH-2300NEX models.

Pioneer says all five new units will start shipping later this summer in July. In the meantime, you can find discounts on existing CarPlay receivers online. Also check out our guide for the best CarPlay receivers and best CarPlay apps.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more CarPlay news!