Apple unveils Singapore store, with Today at Apple section on upper floor

Apple has removed the vinyl window coverings from its first retail store in Singapore, revealing the interior for the first time.

Straits Times reports that the ground floor is used to display both main products and accessories, while the focus of the upper floor is on space for the company’s Today at Apple creative sessions …

The paper says that one of the photos sees staff being briefed prior to the grand opening on Saturday. MyAppleSingapore has additional photos, including ones of construction workers removing the window coverings.

The store has been a long time coming. Apple first confirmed its plans to open a Singapore store back in 2015 following earlier rumors. A construction works notice had suggested the store would be opening late last year, but that of course didn’t happen. Apple finally confirmed the opening date last week after revealing the location through a giant love note.

The store opens at 10am on Saturday May 27, and will be open daily from 10am to 10pm. More photos can be seen below.