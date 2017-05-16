Apple’s first Singapore retail location officially set to open on May 27

Apple’s long-awaited Singapore retail location finally has an opening date. The store is Apple’s first in Singapore and is set to open May 27th, a week from this Saturday, at 10AM, according to a new report from The Straits Times.

The report notes that Apple Store employees were seen changing the banner on the front of the store to reflect the new opening date, seen in the image below, while employees also confirmed operating hours for the location. The Singapore retail location, officially referred to as Apple Orchard Road, will be open from 10AM to 10PM every day.

Apple’s first Singapore retail location has been in the making for almost two years now, with the company originally announcing its plans back in 2015. It wasn’t until just recently, however, that the location of the store was officially confirmed.

Apple Orchard Road will feature the company’s new ‘Today at Apple‘ initiative, as well. This will see the store offer a greater focus on free workshops and creative help with so-called ‘Creative Pros’ to lead these efforts. Furthermore, the Orchard Road location will be powered entirely by solar energy, making Apple the first company in Singapore to power all operations by solar energy.

Over the weekend, we reported that Apple was planing a new store in Mexico, located in the city of San Luis Potosi. The company continues to expand its presence around the world and to update its older stores with a new design and new amenities.

