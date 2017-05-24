Twitter brings support for live, 360 degree video to its Apple TV app

Last fall, Twitter debuted a new app for the Apple TV to allow users to take advantage of its growing video content, and today the company is updating that app with a pair of new features. Headlining the update is support for live, 360 degree video…

With the latest version of Twitter for Apple TV, users can now use the Siri Remote to move around 360 degree videos, looking at all angles and perspectives of the video. In its announcement, the company touts that Twitter is the first Apple TV application to support live 360 degree content.

As TechCrunch notes, Twitter offers video from a handful of different sources. For instance, the company has partnerships with a variety of studios and networks, such as Viacom, as well as other outlets like BuzzFeed and Live Nation. 360 degree video is available from both premium partnerships, as well as through Periscope user-generated content.

In addition to support for 360 degree video, Twitter for Apple TV today is adding support for the Periscope Global Map. This feature will allow users to easily find user-generated content from Periscope, some of which consists of 360 degree live video. The Periscope Global Map allows users to view content based on where it was shot, in an easy-to-use map interface.

Twitter on iOS now has Apple TV integration settings pic.twitter.com/emYPWZWAYp — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) May 24, 2017

Finally, Twitter today is also rolling out a new feature to its iOS app. While the company has yet to acknowledge the update, some Twitter for iOS users have noticed a new Apple TV section in the app’s settings. There are two new toggles here:

Allow this device to be discoverable on your network If selected, this will allow your Apple TV to connect with your device. This will allow you to view your Twitter account on your Apple TV and push desired content. Always allow this device and your Apple TV to connect automatically When Twitter is open on your mobile network, both devices will connect automatically without being prompted.

As it looks for new ways to monetize and faces increasing competition from Facebook, Twitter has been putting a focus on live streaming content. The company recently expanded its live video efforts with a new API, while it’s also seeking a deal to allow users to watch live pay-TV channels in its application.