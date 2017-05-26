9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 iPhone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Wellbots, a US-based online retailer that specializes in smart products like drones, robots, wearables, home automation devices, connected toys and more.

The company has the iPhone-controlled Sphero BB-8 Star Wars Droid to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The BB-8 by Sphero stands about 5-inches tall, has a max speed of 4.5 mph, and is controlled with your iPhone (or other smartphone) using a companion app from Sphero, or by using voice commands.

This is your chance to own and operate your own version of the latest Star Wars droid. Check it out in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Sphero BB-8 App-enabled Droid is a Star Wars inspired droid that is capable of responding to your voice and commands. The droid is equipped with adaptive technology that allows its reactions and noises to change based on the interactions it has with you. The direction the droid travels is controlled using an Android or iOS smart device. Experience the fun of having your own operational Star Wars inspired droid! Main Features Max Speed 4.5 mph (7ft/s)

Compatible with Android & iOS

Free Sphero BB-8 App

30 m Range

60 minute Battery Life

Approximately 5 inches tall

Gyroscope & Accelerometer supported internal guidance system

Holographic video recording

Automated ‘Patrol Routes’

Material: Durable Polycarbonate shell

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our TwelveSouth Action Sleeve for Apple Watch are @nymikel and @michaelzerby.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.