This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 Touch ID & pricing reports, 10.5-inch iPad Pro leaks, HomeKit & CarPlay news, Apple Watch & more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 Touch ID & pricing reports, 10.5-inch iPad Pro leaks, HomeKit & CarPlay news, Apple Watch gets new Nike bands, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week more iPhone 8 reports arrive offering up new details and possibilities for a repositioned Touch ID sensor. A new analyst report claims the the lineup will start at $870 and max out at $1,070 for a 256GB model. Cases for Apple’s upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro (and a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro) leak ahead of WWDC and we go hands-on to get some dimension details. And we also take a look at how it compares to the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Ikea announces plans for HomeKit light bulbs to start from $12. Belkin Wemo smart home accessories will add HomeKit support with a new Bridge this fall. Honda’s 2018 Odyssey Minivan goes on sale as latest vehicle with Apple’s CarPlay. Nike is launching new Apple Watch Bands alongside matching Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes. And Apple launches new Swift app development curriculum for free on iBooks as ‘Today at Apple’ special events kick off at retail stores.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s settled patent dispute with Nokia, a wild iPhone 9 rumor, and our macOS 10.13 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes