This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 Touch ID & pricing reports, 10.5-inch iPad Pro leaks, HomeKit & CarPlay news, Apple Watch & more
In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 Touch ID & pricing reports, 10.5-inch iPad Pro leaks, HomeKit & CarPlay news, Apple Watch gets new Nike bands, and much more.
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
This week more iPhone 8 reports arrive offering up new details and possibilities for a repositioned Touch ID sensor. A new analyst report claims the the lineup will start at $870 and max out at $1,070 for a 256GB model. Cases for Apple’s upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro (and a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro) leak ahead of WWDC and we go hands-on to get some dimension details. And we also take a look at how it compares to the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro.
Ikea announces plans for HomeKit light bulbs to start from $12. Belkin Wemo smart home accessories will add HomeKit support with a new Bridge this fall. Honda’s 2018 Odyssey Minivan goes on sale as latest vehicle with Apple’s CarPlay. Nike is launching new Apple Watch Bands alongside matching Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes. And Apple launches new Swift app development curriculum for free on iBooks as ‘Today at Apple’ special events kick off at retail stores.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- Report: iPhone 8 to feature Touch ID directly on the OLED screen with optical fingerprint sensor
- New iPhone 8 renders show rear Touch ID and color variations
- Analyst: iPhone 8 to start at $870, max out at $1,070 for 256GB model
- Hands on with a 10.5-inch iPad Pro case and dimension details
- Leaked 10.5-inch iPad Pro case compared to current 9.7-inch iPad Pro [Gallery]
- Photos show cases for new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with rear mic holes like $329 iPad
- Despite more powerful competition, iPhone SE tops new customer satisfaction survey
HomeKit | CarPlay
- HomeKit light bulbs to start from $12 as Ikea announces smart lighting compatibility
- Honda’s 2018 Odyssey Minivan goes on sale as latest vehicle with Apple’s CarPlay
- Belkin Wemo smart home accessories to add HomeKit support with new Bridge coming this fall
- Australian company Notaa launches as first installer specializing in Apple’s HomeKit
Apple Watch |
- Nike launching new Apple Watch Bands alongside Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes
- Study finds Apple Watch most accurate at measuring heart rate, calorie tracking subpar
- Tips for working out with Apple Watch
Apps |
- Apple launches new Swift app development curriculum for free on iBooks
- Friday 5: Screens 4 brings new features to the Mac [Video]
- Dash for iOS returns to the App Store following fraudulent review controversy
AAPL | Retail |
- Apple’s HR head Denise Young Smith moving to newly created Inclusion and Diversity VP role
- Apple officially launches ‘Today at Apple’ with special events at all 495 stores worldwide [Gallery]
- Apple will live stream WWDC 2017 keynote on June 5 at 10AM PT
- Comment: Today at Apple could easily backfire unless carefully managed at busier Apple Stores
- Look inside Apple’s latest retail store shows stunning staircase, Apple Park paintings, boardroom
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Scrolling in Safari will be updated to make it faster; more consistent with the rest of iOS [Video]
- iPhone 8 dummy unit shown off in hands-on video
- Latest drone flyover video shows gorgeous sunset footage of Apple Park
- Apple targeting Android users with latest iPhone ad campaign
- iPhone 8 case leak claims to show device compared to iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #121|
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s settled patent dispute with Nokia, a wild iPhone 9 rumor, and our macOS 10.13 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes