Apple updates WWDC app with new theme, curated playlists, and interactive maps

- May. 30th 2017 10:52 am PT

WWDC
Apple has just pushed an update to its official WWDC app in preparation for next week’s developer conference. The update brings in a bright new red icon for the application alongside an iMessage stickers app. Today’s update also allows non-developers to use the application without having to sign-in to access its features.

Every year developer’s use the WWDC app to be kept up to date with the event’s official schedule and venue information. Apple’s update today brings curated playlists around different developer themes and a new theme across the app’s design. Playlist sections have bolder headlines, similar to Apple Music, but utilize different colors for visual organization.

This year’s schedule follows years’ past with silly titles for different events not yet ready to be announced. Scrolling through the current line-up, you’ll see events titled as “💍  this session name hasn’t been engaged yet”, “🐝  to bee determined”, and “👃 nobody nose what to call this yet”.

What’s New in Version 6.0.0

We’ve made several app updates to improve your experience in 2017, whether you’re attending or following along remotely. Now you can:

  • Watch curated video playlists focused on featured themes.
  • View interactive venue and street maps.
  • See important venue information in the new Venue tab.
  • Use all app features without signing in.

The latest update can be grabbed from the iOS App Store now.

WWDC 2017 App – Videos
WWDC 2017 App – Schedule
WWDC 2017 App – News
WWDC 2017 App – Venue
WWDC 2017 iMessage App
