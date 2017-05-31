Elgato launching Eve Degree, a miniature HomeKit temperature & humidity sensor w/ display

Elgato is expanding its lineup of HomeKit sensors with its new, Bluetooth-connected Eve Degree temperature and humidity monitor. Eve Degree is a miniature, wall-mountable sensor with a built-in display for showing the current room temperature right on the device.

Elgato Eve Degree works with HomeKit so iPhone and iPad users can view the temperature and humidity data in Apple’s Home app and use the room sensor for creating automation rules. Additional data can be viewed within the free Elgato Eve app.

Eve Degree is also water-resistant with an IPX3 rating so it can stand up to a light splash, and the sensor runs on a replaceable CE 2450 coin battery that comes included.

Elgato’s latest room temperature and humidity sensor is significantly smaller than the Elgato Eve Room indoor sensor that came before it and lacks a display. Eve Room is also only rated for down to 32º F, while Eve Degree can handle 0º F, although Room also measures air quality.

Eve Degree specs below:

Operating Range

– 18 °C – 55 °C / 0 °F – 130 °F

0% – 100% Humidity

260 – 1260 mbar / 7.7 – 37.2 inHg

IPX3 Certified

Accuracy

± 0.3 °C / ± 0.54 °F

± 3% Humidity

± 1 hPa / 0.03 inHg

Power

CR2450 Replaceable Battery (1 Year+ Battery Life)

Wireless Connection

Bluetooth Low Energy

Dimensions

54 x 54 x 15 mm / 2.1 x 2.1 x 0.6 in

Eve Degree will start shipping on June 6 for $69.95. Stay tuned for a hands-on review later this week.

