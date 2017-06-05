Apple unveils macOS ‘High Sierra’ w/ Safari improvements, APFS, more

In addition to other announcements, Apple today has unveiled the latest version of macOS in form of macOS 10.13. The update will be available to the public later this year and includes new features, interface tweaks, performance improvements, and more.

macOS High Sierra cares a focus on deep technologies and refinements, according to Craig Federighi, with Apple working to refine macOS 10.12 Sierra with the update.

Safari

Apple introduced the latest version of macOS by outlining improvements to Siri that come as part of the update. The company touts that Safari is the fastest web browser there is, and High Sierra only improves that. Safari in macOS High Sierra includes auto-play blocking for video advertisements, as well as intelligent tracking protection to better protect user browsing and history data.

Mail

In addition to Safari improvements, macOS High Sierra also bring implements to the Apple Mail app. For instance, the app now supports Top Hits search, making it easier to find emails during search. There’s also finally support for Split View Mail Compose, meaning you can have a split window pain between the compose interface and other applications.

Photos

Federighi touts that the biggest updates with High Sierra come with Photos. This includes a persistent sidebar, as well as a new dropdown for filtering content. There are also new editing tools, including interface tweaks for more advanced editing capabilities.

Finally, Photos includes faces syncing across all Appel devices.

APFS

Apple is also bringing its Apple Filesystem to macOS. Federighi demonstrated the advanced capabilities for the new filesystem by instantly duplicating a file. Apple Filesystem first made an appearance earlier this year with iOS 10.3.

h.265

macOS High Sierra also migrates the operating system to h.265 from h.264. This upgrade brings 40 percent higher compression without compromising quality, which means video files will be smaller in size and easier to manage.

Metal 2+ VR

Finally, Apple says that macOS High Sierra brings a host of graphics improvements to the Mac as it doubles down on the Pro market. High Sierra includes the new Metal 2 graphics engine, bringing 10x improvement over Metal 1 in graphics.

High Sierra also includes spherical video support, VR engines from Unreal, and Metal integration with virtual reality. More on that later….

Availability

macOS High Sierra will be available to developers later today and to the public later this fall.