AppleCare+ for Mac now includes coverage of 2 incidents of accidental damage

Apple today has expanded its AppleCare+ accidental damage coverage to include the Mac lineup of products. While the company hasn’t yet acknowledged the change, the listing for AppleCare+ now inlcudes accidental damage for Macs.
Similar to AppleCare+ for iPhone and iPad, each incident of accidental damage for Mac will carry its own price tag. Screen damage or “external enclosure damage” will run $99 per incident, while other damage, including water damage, will run $299. Users receive coverage of two incidents under AppleCare+, and after the two incidents have been used up, out-of-warratny replacement rates will apply.
Here is how Apple describes AppleCare+ for Mac, note the bolded portion explaining the new accidental damage coverage for Mac users.
Every Mac comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from the original purchase date of your Mac and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax.1 In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.
Apple has long offered AppleCare for Mac, but has only included accidental damage coverage for iPhone and iPad users with AppleCare+ until now. With today’s expansion, however, Mac users can now take advantage of such coverage in case of something such as water damage or physical damage. Without AppleCare+, Apple won’t cover such issues under warranty.
Apple charges different prices for AppleCare+ depending on the model of the Mac and in order to qualify, the machine must have been purchased within the last 60 days. Machines must go through a diagnostic test before AppleCare+ can be applied.
- MacBook/MacBook Air: $249
- 13-inch MacBook Pro: $269
- 15-inch MacBook Pro: $379
- iMac: $169
- Mac Mini: $99
- Mac Pro: $249
More information on AppleCare+ for Mac can be found on Apple’s website.