AppleCare+ for Mac now includes coverage of 2 incidents of accidental damage

Apple today has expanded its AppleCare+ accidental damage coverage to include the Mac lineup of products. While the company hasn’t yet acknowledged the change, the listing for AppleCare+ now inlcudes accidental damage for Macs.

Similar to AppleCare+ for iPhone and iPad, each incident of accidental damage for Mac will carry its own price tag. Screen damage or “external enclosure damage” will run $99 per incident, while other damage, including water damage, will run $299. Users receive coverage of two incidents under AppleCare+, and after the two incidents have been used up, out-of-warratny replacement rates will apply.

Here is how Apple describes AppleCare+ for Mac, note the bolded portion explaining the new accidental damage coverage for Mac users.