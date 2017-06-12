Here’s the first trailer for the new South Park Phone Destroyer iOS game

South Park is getting its very first proper iOS game sometime this year. It appears to follow a similar format as the console releases with a turn-based battle system and cut-scenes that look/sound like they could be lifted right from an episode. Details are light so far but South Park Phone Destroyer will hit the App Store sometime in 2017.

Here are more details straight from Ubisoft:

From South Park Digital Studios comes a real-time battle game like nothing you’ve ever experienced before! Take on Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle in all out mobile mayhem! South Park: Phone DestroyerTM brings you iconic South Park characters, action packed real-time strategy, exploding PvP battles, trademark South Park humor and collectible cards in a perfect mix that’s spicier than Cartman’s chili con carne. Assemble the ultimate team of cowboys, wizards, cyborgs and more and get ready to crush your opponent! South Park Phone Destroyer release in 2017 for iOS.

And here is the debut trailer: