9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $150 off, iTunes Disney/Pixar Movie Sale, PDF Expert 2 for Mac $25, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB for $150 off, today only
iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!
PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)
Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped
iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy
AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)
- Submerged Miku and the Sunken City gets first drop on iOS: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
- Toca Lab Elements free on iOS fori bet very first time (Reg. $3)
- Puzzlejuice punches “your brain in the face” for just $1 right now (50% off)
- App Store Free App of the Week: FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
E3 2017:
Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
- Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
- Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
- EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
- Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]
9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped
- Koogeek’s HomeKit Single Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch $33: Dual for $36
- Home Depot Smart Lock Sale: Hawthorne Single Cylinder Handleset $69, more
- iClever 24W Dual USB Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more
- Philips Hue White A19 3-pack Light Bulbs $36 shipped ($45 value)
- TP-LINK HS100 Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plugs 2-pack: $40 (Reg. $55)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Knights of Pen & Paper 2, File Manager Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mass Effect Andromeda $30, Uncharted 4 $20, more
- Daily Deals: Insignia 39W Bluetooth Soundbar $50, more
- Swimsuits up to 60% off at Amazon, today only: Nautica, Calvin Klein, adidas, more
- Amazon Gold Box takes up to 40% off best-selling knives and DEWALT accessories
- Free 8×10-inch Photo Print at CVS Photo for Father’s Day
- Nike 48-hour Flash Sale: save on Dri-FIT, Roshe running shoes, Polos and more!
- Free $10 Amazon credit for loading $20 to your Amazon Cash balance
- Steam Gift Card Sale: extra 10% off with purchases of $100 or more
- LEGO Technic Telehandler Building Kit $27 shipped + more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports
Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture
Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design
- Pavlok Rise shocks you out of bed so you can build better sleep habits
- Logitech unveils Powerplay wireless charging mousepad for gamers
- Strøm’s 50-mile range makes it the perfect eBike for any ride
- Logitech’s new Doodle Mice sport fun and creative designs sure to standout
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 coming to PS4/Xbox One this summer
- Nintendo Switch gets new Power Plate charging system, other accessories from Bionik
- easyPlay keeps your pet active and happy even when you’re away from home
- Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller hits next month, pre-order now
- ROLI intros new 5D multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller
- Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox One and PS4 headsets hit ahead of E3
- SONICAM is the first professional VR camera that has true 3D sound
- Wacom introduces a smart Clipboard that enables easy digital archiving on iOS/Android
- Ahead turns any helmet into an iPhone-enabled cycling companion
- Anova’s new Nano Precision Cooker packs delicious features, pre-order now
- Pad & Quill’s all-American leather Oxford case for Apple’s new 10.5″ iPad Pro
- Under Armour launches Icon Studio that turns your iPhone photos into shoes
- Scorkl is your super light and ultra portable scuba diving solution
- Teach your kid about circuits safely with conductive play dough
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more
- Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases
- Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
- Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
- ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!
Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more
- Anker Amazon Sale: Powerline+ Lightning Cables $14
- Jaybird X3 Earbuds both discounted to $100
- Logitech Harmony Elite, now $250
- Garmin’s Fenix 3 Fitness Watch is now $350
- TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs $16
- HP 27-inch LED Monitor w/ 2x HDMI for $140
- Dell All-In-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $70
- Sony Wireless NC Headphones hit Amazon all-time low: $178
- ZeroLemon iPhone 7 Charging Case drops to $17.50
- Philips Hue 3rd Gen. Starter Kit with HomeKit support $170
- APC 8-outlet 2603 Joule Surge Protector $15 (all-time low)
- Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus starting at $3.50
- Eufy Cordless Stick/Handheld Vac + Humos Humidifier $120 ($170+ value)
- Wayfair Red Hot Summer sale, up to 70 % off all furniture for every room
- Green Deals: Sun Joe 40V 1160 PSI Cordless Pressure Washer $199, more
- Samsung Galaxy S8/Plus Unlocked 64GB from $625 shipped (Reg. $725)
- Coca Cola 6-Can Mini Fridge for $29 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Gorilla’s best-selling Heavy-Duty 2-in-1 Yard Dump Cart $99.50 shipped