9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $150 off, iTunes Disney/Pixar Movie Sale, PDF Expert 2 for Mac $25, more

- Jun. 13th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB for $150 off, today only

iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped

iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy

AURA Camera Photo Editor for iOS now available for free (Reg. $4)

E3 2017:

Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports

Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture

Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

