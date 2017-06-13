Third tvOS 10.2.2 beta for Apple TV rolling out now

Apple today released the third beta of tvOS 10.2.2 following the second beta released late last month to developers. The third beta will focus on the latest bug fixes and security improvements and doesn’t officially include new features or any known issues.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The public release of tvOS 10.2.2 will come ahead of a release for Apple’s tvOS 11 this fall that the company officially unveiled during its Worldwide Developers Conference last week. Apple already released the first developer beta for tvOS 11 alongside iOS 11, watchOS 4, and macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11 will also be the first release for the platform included in Apple’s public beta program that allows non-developers to test the release.

The third beta of tvOS 10.2.2 is available for developers to download now for the fourth-generation Apple TV.