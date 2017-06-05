Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11

- Jun. 5th 2017 12:53 pm PT

WWDC 2017
View Comments

Apple has made the first betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS 10.13 available. The updates are available to registered to developers now via Apple’s online developer portal. Additionally, the Xcode 9 beta is now available as well.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Below is the build number information for each new beta:

  • Xcode 9 beta (9M136h)
  • macOS 10.13 beta (17A264c)
  • iOS 11 beta (15A5278f)
  • watchOS 4 beta (15R5281f)
  • tvOS 11 beta (15J5284e)

Apple announced all four of its new operating systems on stage at WWDC earlier today. macOS 10.13 includes new Safari and Mail features, iOS 11 includes a new Control Center and Siri improvements, watchOS 4 includes interface changes, and tvOS 11 includes Amazon Video support.

The betas are available today for developers and will become available to public beta testers at the end of this month. Of note, you’ll have to download new configuration profiles from Apple’s developer site to access the new betas, even if you were previously receiving beta updates.

Let us know what you think of all the new betas down in the comments. Head below for all of the information on the latest operating systems from Apple:

Favorite Gear

Pioneer AppRadio 4 with CarPlay

Pioneer AppRadio 4 with CarPlay

Dyson AM07 Tower Fan

Dyson AM07 Tower Fan

Levin 10-Port USB Charging Station Dock

Levin 10-Port USB Charging Station Dock

Guides

WWDC17

WWDC17

Apple's WWDC 2017 is scheduled for June 5th - 9th at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. Registration opens Monday, March 27th at 10 AM PDT (1 PM EDT).

View THe Guide